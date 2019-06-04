Jasper Engines & Transmissions Names Supplier Award Winners For 2018

Jasper Engines & Transmissions recently announced its New Part Supplier Award winners for calendar year 2018 performance. There were nine corporate recipients named in the following three categories:

GROWTH AWARDS:

Aisin World Corp. of America

Cometic Gasket Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

SERVICE AWARDS:

BorgWarner Inc.

Elgin Industries

Robert Bosch LLC

QUALITY AWARDS:

Eaton Corp.

Euroricambi SpA

NPR of America LLC

Jasper presents these awards annually to recognize the company’s key Partners in Success. Each supplier received a Jasper trophy honoring their key role and performance in 2018. The respective suppliers provided Jasper with “above & beyond” performance in calendar year 2018 based on the following criteria:

GROWTH Award winners were based on percentage increase in the amount of dollars spent from 2017 to 2018 (minimum annual spend of $150,000).

SERVICE Award winners were established by joint nominating efforts between Jasper’s Sourcing and Purchasing teams in key areas including: On-Time Ship Performance, Timely Response, Sense of Urgency, Problem Resolution and an overall High Level of Customer Service from these suppliers.

QUALITY Award winners were established by joint nominating efforts between Jasper’s Sourcing, Quality and New Product Development Teams in key areas such as: 1st Piece & Incoming Inspection Results, Corrective Action Request(s) Responses, Vendor Scorecard Performance, Technical Expertise and overall Product Quality.

“Jasper is proud to honor our suppliers again this year,” said TJ McAtee, Jasper’s group leader of Sourcing & Supplier Development. “Our relationships continue to strengthen through our partnerships and are vital to the success of Jasper.”

This year, Jasper also was proud to recognize Bill Levy from U.S. Tool and Manufacturing Co. for the Partnership Award for his individual efforts in consistently going above and beyond, and in making Jasper his No. 1 priority.