JASPER Engines & Transmissions Celebrates Key Suppliers

NTN Bearing Corp. was one of 35 suppliers to receive Top Supplier recognition at JASPER Engines and Transmissions’ 2019 Supplier Banquet. John Lukman (left) and Ed Magruder (right) flank JASPER Associate Steve Morrow.

Representatives from more than 30 suppliers of new components for engines, transmissions, differentials and fuel and air systems were recognized by associates of JASPER Engines and Transmissions during a special celebration at the JASPER Training Facility.

As part of a two-day event that included plant tours, remarks from company associates and team leaders as well as extremely competitive go-kart races, JASPER thanked key suppliers for their commitment to the company’s success.

“We couldn’t do what we do for our customers if our suppliers weren’t such integral parts of our operation,” said Steve Morrow, JASPER sourcing specialist. “We’re pleased to recognize some of our suppliers who do such a great job annually with fill rates and quality control.”

Recognized during the opening night barbecue dinner were:

Aisin World Corp. of America – Rafael Rodriguez;

ASC Industries – Jeff Wingard and Drew Stahl;

BorgWarner – Tim Ellwenger and Mike Massey;

Cloyes Gear & Products Inc. – Tim Murphy;

Cometic Gasket Inc – Jeff Gorman and Scott Neely;

Corteco – NOK – Jose Eduardo Judice and Drew Jacoby;

Dana Inc. – Axle/Gaskets – Garrett Bolender and Ron Rotunno;

Diesel Forward Inc. – Doug Johnson;

DRiV – Danny Molde and Jim Jacobs;

Dura-Bond Bearing Co. – Chuck Barnett and Andre Moser;

Eagle Precision Products – Bruce Reger and Mike Dunphy;

Eastern Industries – Brian Bailey;

Eaton Corp. – Randall Halseth;

Elgin Industries – Bill Skok and Rick Simko;

ElringKlinger AG – Harald Reinhardt;

Engine Power Components – Brian Sipple and Charlie Quigg;

Exedy Globalparts Corp. – Dynax – Bill Garrett and Mike Rempert;

Huaiji Engine Valve USA Inc. – Chuck Johnwick;

King Engine Bearings – Limor Neeman Karpatkin and Ron Thomas;

MAHLE Aftermarket – George Sutton and Chuck Lynch;

Melling Automotive Products – Mike Osterhaus and Laura Short;

Menon Group – Kiran Chougule;

NPR of America LLC – Yusuke “James” Tagai and Nancy Perez;

NTN Bearing Corp. of America – John Lukman and Ed Magruder;

Raybestos Powertrain – Tim Pearson and Bud Snodgrass;

Robert Bosch LLC – Carey Banks;

SA Gear Inc. – Sal Abdallah and Steve Tucker;

Seal Aftermarket Products LLC – Kyle House and Bill Fantozz;

Sonnax Transmission Co. – Steve Boyer and Seth Baldasaro;

Spectra Premium Industries – Brian Sornberger;

Standard Motor Products Inc. – George Cole and Jon Kipper;

United Engine & Machine Co. – Christopher Sulprizio and Ken Carter; and

U.S. Tool and Manufacturing Co. – Bill Levy and Ed Bollhoffer.

“Our key suppliers continue to be more than just distributors of products,” Morrow said. “They are true partners with us in every sense of the word.”

