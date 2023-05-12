 Jacobs, Cirba Expand Sustainable Battery Processing

Jacobs, Cirba Expand Sustainable Battery Processing

This collaboration will promote a circular, more sustainable electric vehicle supply chain.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Jacobs was selected by Cirba Solutions, comprehensive battery materials and management company for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory scrap, to expand manufacturing capacity for sustainable electric vehicle (EV) battery materials across North America.

Jacobs is managing the facility design and supporting construction of multiple site locations, including an expansion at Cirba Solutions’ lithium-ion processing site in Lancaster, Ohio. The expansion project is estimated at $200 million, and the site recently received over $82 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Energy.  

In addition to working with battery supply chain clients, Jacobs is delivering solutions across the EV industry, including vehicle manufacturing, transit decarbonization, power generation and supply, and funding and grant support, the company says.

For more information, visit jacobs.com.

