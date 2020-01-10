Connect with us

IPA Offers Cleaning Kit For Multiple Uses

This kit includes over 550 precision tools, brushes, accessories, lubricating oil/cleaning solution and more.
on

The #8095 Professional Gun Cleaning Master Kit from Innovative Products of America is a comprehensive, precision-detailing kit for cleaning bores with caliber and gauge sizes .22/.223/5mm through 12 gauge/19mm.

The specially designed case features four versatile layers that include over 550 precision tools, brushes, accessories, biodegradable lubricating oil/cleaning solution and RamRodz caliber-specific precision cleaning swabs.

This kit is designed for cleaning most guns as well as automotive ports, tubes, bearings, fittings, holes, channels, sockets and more.

For more info: ipatools.com.

