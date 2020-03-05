Introducing The Dorman Virtual Tour

Dorman Products, Inc. has a distinct approach to developing new automotive repair solutions. Its diverse catalog includes more than 80,000 products, covering most areas of the vehicle, with hundreds of new exclusive releases every year.

As a result, it’s tough to understand the full scope of what Dorman does.

“For years, whenever we would give customers tours of our headquarters, they would be shocked at our expertise and scale,” said Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s president and CEO. “Almost every single visitor would say the same thing: ‘I had no idea you did all this.’”

To showcase its capabilities and bring this same experience to everyone, Dorman has created a dynamic, multi-media microsite called the Dorman Virtual Tour. Found at DormanProducts.com/tour, it provides a compelling overview of Dorman’s pioneering history, creative methods for identifying repair needs, rigorous engineering and manufacturing standards, impressive scale as a market leader, and deep investment in technology and complex electronics.

“While we’re more than a century old and have long been leaders in growing the automotive aftermarket, we still feel that much of the amazing work our people do has been something of a best-kept secret,” said Jeff Darby, senior VP of sales and marketing. “We of course can’t expect every customer to visit our facilities in person, so we decided to bring the tour to our customers.”