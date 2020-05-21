Connect with us

News

Introducing The 2020 Class Of Women At The Wheel

 

on

AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media are proud to present the inaugural class of Women at the Wheel, a tribute to the women who are making a difference in the automotive aftermarket.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The mission of Women at the Wheel is to recognize women who are leading, influencing and thriving in what historically has been a male-dominated field. We opened the nomination process to women who work at all levels of the aftermarket, “from the boardroom to the breakroom,” and we were delighted by the number – and quality – of the nominations that were submitted.

AMN May 2020 Cover

The automotive aftermarket is a closely knit community. Some of the women featured in this profile likely will be familiar faces to many readers, while others might not be as well-known. But they all have a common thread: Whether they’re on the repair side or the distribution side of the business, the automotive aftermarket is stronger because of their involvement in it.

“Right now, I think women are really great for the industry, and I think the industry wants us here,” asserts Dena Ganje, co-owner and business coordinator of My Mechanic Maintenance and Repair in Tucson, Arizona.

We couldn’t agree more. We hope you’ll be inspired by the stories of the 30 women who comprise the inaugural Women at the Wheel class.

Advertisement

In addition, we’re honoring two pioneers of the aftermarket who hail from our very own company, Babcox Media in Akron, Ohio: the late Becky Babcox and Kathleen Schmatz, two of the founding members of the Car Care Council Women’s Board – known today as Women in Auto Care.

To view and share the Women at the Wheel article, click here.

Congratulations to the 2020 class of Women at the Wheel!

  • Judell Anderson
  • Lauren Beaulieu
  • Megan Broemmer
  • Anne Coffin
  • Sue Deckard
  • Georgianne Dickey
  • Dena Ganje
  • Jennifer Gibson
  • Elizabeth Goad
  • Sue Godschalk
  • Angela Golden
  • Ann-Marie Hines Sr.
  • Heather King
  • Judy Love
  • Linda Massingill
  • Stacey Miller
  • Beth Mooney
  • Olivia Newton
  • Kim Nolan
  • Cheryl Petrishin
  • Jamie Picco
  • Steffanie Savine
  • Beth Skove
  • Danielle Sonnefeld
  • Traci Taylor
  • Jennifer Tio
  • Ashley Waller
  • Heather Waszczenko
  • Raquel Wenger
  • Judy Zimmerman-Walter

Honorary Inductees

Advertisement
  • Becky Babcox     
  • Kathleen Schmatz

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

IMR: Disruption In Parts Availability Affecting Purchasing

Champion Announces Expansion For WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil

SMP Extends Automotive Scholarship Contests

TrakMotive Introduces 87 New Numbers

Advertisement

on

Introducing The 2020 Class Of Women At The Wheel

on

New Snap-on Diagnostics European Coverage

on

Carter Adds Water Pumps To Engineered Pumps Lineup

on

DRIVE Announces Key Partnership With EasyPay Finance
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: New Snap-on Diagnostics European Coverage

Opinion: Looking For The Positive Side Of The COVID-19 Crisis

Diagnostics: VW DSG 02E Transmission: A Diagnostic Pre-Checklist

Products: Philips Announces Expanded Commercial Lighting Program

News: Carter Adds Water Pumps To Engineered Pumps Lineup

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect