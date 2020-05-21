Introducing The 2020 Class Of Women At The Wheel

AMN, Counterman and Babcox Media are proud to present the inaugural class of Women at the Wheel, a tribute to the women who are making a difference in the automotive aftermarket.
The mission of Women at the Wheel is to recognize women who are leading, influencing and thriving in what historically has been a male-dominated field. We opened the nomination process to women who work at all levels of the aftermarket, “from the boardroom to the breakroom,” and we were delighted by the number – and quality – of the nominations that were submitted.
The automotive aftermarket is a closely knit community. Some of the women featured in this profile likely will be familiar faces to many readers, while others might not be as well-known. But they all have a common thread: Whether they’re on the repair side or the distribution side of the business, the automotive aftermarket is stronger because of their involvement in it.
“Right now, I think women are really great for the industry, and I think the industry wants us here,” asserts Dena Ganje, co-owner and business coordinator of My Mechanic Maintenance and Repair in Tucson, Arizona.
We couldn’t agree more. We hope you’ll be inspired by the stories of the 30 women who comprise the inaugural Women at the Wheel class.
In addition, we’re honoring two pioneers of the aftermarket who hail from our very own company, Babcox Media in Akron, Ohio: the late Becky Babcox and Kathleen Schmatz, two of the founding members of the Car Care Council Women’s Board – known today as Women in Auto Care.
To view and share the Women at the Wheel article, click here.
Congratulations to the 2020 class of Women at the Wheel!
- Judell Anderson
- Lauren Beaulieu
- Megan Broemmer
- Anne Coffin
- Sue Deckard
- Georgianne Dickey
- Dena Ganje
- Jennifer Gibson
- Elizabeth Goad
- Sue Godschalk
- Angela Golden
- Ann-Marie Hines Sr.
- Heather King
- Judy Love
- Linda Massingill
- Stacey Miller
- Beth Mooney
- Olivia Newton
- Kim Nolan
- Cheryl Petrishin
- Jamie Picco
- Steffanie Savine
- Beth Skove
- Danielle Sonnefeld
- Traci Taylor
- Jennifer Tio
- Ashley Waller
- Heather Waszczenko
- Raquel Wenger
- Judy Zimmerman-Walter
Honorary Inductees
- Becky Babcox
- Kathleen Schmatz