Interstate Batteries To Support Aligned In Hope

During the month of July, the Dallas-based battery marketing and distribution company will support Aligned in Hope with a donation. To support the general public at large, Interstate will also offer a $20 rebate off its MT and MTP brand batteries purchased from a participating NTB or Tire Kingdom from July 1 to August 31.

“At Interstate Batteries, we are committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve. We are honored to build upon this commitment and join our long-time partner TBC in supporting Aligned in Hope,” said Tyler Reeves, chief commercial officer, Interstate Batteries. “The mission of RMHC – to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families – is something we believe will make a positive impact on lives now and in the future.”

RMHC helps families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. Aligned in Hope provides support to RMHC and its local Chapters through the following efforts:

After leaving the hospital, RMHC families receive a special membership card offering lifetime discounts on tires and maintenance services at any Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Center in the United States.



Tire Kingdom and NTB Tire & Service Centers provide discounted services for Ronald McDonald House shuttle vehicles used to transport families.



The TBC companies provide discounted products used on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, which provide access to medical, dental and health care resources in communities where children need it most.



TBC Associates at more than 600 Tire Kingdom and NTB Service Centers throughout 18 states have the opportunity to support local RMHC Chapters, further reinforcing the team’s commitment to making a difference in the lives of RMHC families.



“On behalf of RMHC and the children and families we serve, I would like to thank NTB and Tire Kingdom for their continued support of the Aligned in Hope campaign and extend my appreciation to the Interstate Batteries team for their generosity,” said Sheila Musolino, president and CEO, RMHC. “Together, we are making a tremendous impact on the lives of families and their children as they fight to overcome medical hardships.”