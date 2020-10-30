Connect with us

Interstate All Battery Center, Operation Homefront Partner

 

on

In honor of Veterans Day, Interstate All Battery Center is joining forces with Operation Homefront, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports military families, to support its 11 Days of Impact campaign. The campaign will raise funds for veterans and military families who are struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. During the campaign, Interstate All Battery Center customers can round up their purchase at participating All Battery Center stores nationwide. Each roundup donation will be matched by Interstate and will be go directly toward Operation Homefront’s programing for military families. 

Beginning Nov. 1 and running through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the 11 Days of Impact campaign has a goal of raising $111,000 for veterans and their families across the U.S. Operation Homefront will use the donations raised toward its critical programs such as Critical Financial Assistance to veteran transitional housing and the upcoming annual Holiday Meals for Military families

“As a veteran of the U.S. Army, I’m excited that our organization will be part of Operation Homefront’s 11 Days of Impact campaign,” said Lain Hancock, chief operating officer for Interstate Batteries. “Veterans day represents a time for us to appreciate our military and thank them and their families for their dedicated service to our country. Interstate All Battery Center is determined to make a positive difference in the families of those who have served our nation.”

“We are so grateful for Interstate All Battery Center’s support during our 11 Days of Impact campaign,” said Margi Kirst, chief development officer for Operation Homefront. “Interstate has such a strong history of supporting veterans causes, and we are so proud to partner with Interstate team members and ABC stores across the country to help us build strong, stable and secure military families.”

Interstate All Battery Center encourages customers to consider rounding up their purchase to show appreciation for America’s veterans, service members and their families leading into this holiday season. For more information about how to donate at an Interstate All Battery Center store or to learn more about the 11 Days of Impact campaign, visit https://interstatebatteries.com/all-battery-centers/OH.

