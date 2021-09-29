Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving?

Models:

FORD

2004-2010 F-150

2005-2010 F-250, F-350

2005-2013 Expedition

LINCOLN

2006-2008 Mark LT

2005-2013 Navigator

NOTE: All affected vehicles have the 5.4L 3-valve engine

Issue:

Vehicles equipped with 5.4L 3-valve engine may exhibit an intermittent rattle noise while driving from idle up to 1,200 rpm when the engine is at operating temperature. In severe cases, a rough idle and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) P0022, P0021, P0340, and/or P0341 may be stored in the powertrain control module (PCM).