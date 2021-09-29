 Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving? – UnderhoodService
Shop Owner
UnderhoodService

Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving?

Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Curing Belt Squeal

Smoke ‘Em If You Got ‘Em
Engine

Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving?

All affected vehicles typically have a 5.4L 3-valve engine.

 

Models:

  • FORD
  • 2004-2010 F-150
  • 2005-2010 F-250, F-350
  • 2005-2013 Expedition
  • LINCOLN
  • 2006-2008 Mark LT
  • 2005-2013 Navigator
  • NOTE: All affected vehicles have the 5.4L 3-valve engine

Issue:

Vehicles equipped with 5.4L 3-valve engine may exhibit an intermittent rattle noise while driving from idle up to 1,200 rpm when the engine is at operating temperature. In severe cases, a rough idle and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) P0022, P0021, P0340, and/or P0341 may be stored in the powertrain control module (PCM).

Action:

Replace the left and right variable cam timing (VCT) solenoids. 

