Innovative Specialty Blow-Gun Set From IPA

Innovative Products of America introduces three new versatile blow guns in a three-piece Specialty Blow-Gun Assortment (#8055).

The BlowBack Gun cleans debris from the bottom of a bolt hole and out of all the threads.

The Air Bender Blow Gun reaches hard-to-access areas with a focused, high-pressure, 90° angle output — an intuitive and safe design that allows the blow-back to be away from your face.

The Air Scraper Blow Gun removes gasket materials hardened to a surface. The stainless-steel shaft and hardened scraper tip combine air pressure and scouring action to remove and blow away stuck-on debris faster than other methods.

The #8055 blow gun tubes are 3/8-in in diameter, 7-in. long, and made from anodized aluminum and stainless steel.

For more info: ipatools.com.