 Innovative Marketing Options Bridge Communication Gaps – UnderhoodService
Innovative Marketing Options Bridge Communication Gaps

Podcasts

Innovative Marketing Options Bridge Communication Gaps

Marketing partnerships can go a long way toward easing shop stress. This episode is sponsored by Advance Professional.
Keeping yourself on track every day can often be a big enough challenge so it’s not not surprising that keeping everyone else motivated toward excellence can seem overwhelming at times. That’s why it’s helpful to recognize that resources are available to ease the pain points of running and growing your business.
In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman talks with Enzo Dibenedetto, Leader of Operational Strategies for the Mike More Miles family of repair shops in the Chicagoland area, and Andrew Dremak, VP, Strategic Partnerships & Growth with Mechanic Advisor. Together, they explain the marketing partnership they’ve implemented to meet the needs of Mike More Miles shops and their customers.

This episode of Shop Owner Solutions is presented by Advance Auto Parts. Advance is a leader in supplying automotive aftermarket parts and technology solutions to vehicle repair shops across the U.S. Visit my.advancepro.com to learn how Advance can help your shop.

