Innovative Marketing Options Bridge Communication Gaps

Keeping yourself on track every day can often be a big enough challenge so it’s not not surprising that keeping everyone else motivated toward excellence can seem overwhelming at times. That’s why it’s helpful to recognize that resources are available to ease the pain points of running and growing your business.

In this episode of Shop Owner Solutions, Doug Kaufman talks with Enzo Dibenedetto, Leader of Operational Strategies for the Mike More Miles family of repair shops in the Chicagoland area, and Andrew Dremak, VP, Strategic Partnerships & Growth with Mechanic Advisor. Together, they explain the marketing partnership they’ve implemented to meet the needs of Mike More Miles shops and their customers.