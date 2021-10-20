Industry Says Goodbye To Bob Greenwood – Editorial

The automotive repair industry lost a mentor, an advocate and a friend recently. Bob Greenwood, president and CEO of the Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre, died of a heart attack on September 9. He was 71.

Click Here to Read More

As a business coach and mentor to shop owners and jobbers across North America, Bob was recognized for his engaging style and ability to discuss this industry in ways that made being part of it less of a “job” and more of a profession.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Bob only a few weeks before his passing for a podcast episode of “Talking Shop with ShopOwner.” I had heard him speak years ago at a conference, but hadn’t officially met him until we spoke via Microsoft Teams.

Admittedly, he and I both were having trouble with our electronic connection that day. He could see but couldn’t hear me; I could hear but couldn’t see him. Our struggles to communicate made both of us laugh because the topic we were discussing was “Changing Technology – Is This The Same Aftermarket It Used to Be?”

Bob explained to me that what has traditionally been a purely mechanical, “fix what’s wrong by replacing a part” job, is now a technical profession. “I always like to say, the trade days are done,” he explained. “This is a true profession today. The amount of knowledge you need in a shop today from management right through to the front counter to the back office over to the technician is incredible.”