Induction Innovations Launches Venom HP Heater
Induction Innovations, Inc. recently announced the launch of Venom HP: the fourth generation of the Mini-Ductor handheld induction heater. The Venom HP will start shipping in the U.S. and Canada during the first quarter of 2020.
The Venom HP is part of the Mini-Ductor Series that allows users to release hardware from corrosion or thread lock compounds in a matter of seconds, without the dangers of an open flame. The Mini-Ductor Venom HP offers more power than any other Mini-Ductor, making the Venom HP the highest powered Mini-Ductor available.
“Venom HP’s feature set includes a bold new color along with maximum power available from a 120v/15amp line, with a heavy duty 18-amp cord to deliver the needed current to its new circuit design,” said Tom Gough, president of Induction Innovations. “The new Venom HP allows users to heat larger metal fasteners and components faster than ever before.”
Applications
Venom HP uses include releasing the following:
- ABS sensors
- Bearings
- Brake bleeder nuts
- Corroded exhaust
- Decals/graphics
- Fuel tank straps
- Inline connectors
- Manifold bolts
- O2 sensors
- Seat belt bolts
- Steering/suspension components
- Tie rod sleeves/ends
- Truck bed bolts
- U-bolts
Kit Contents
The Mini-Ductor Venom HP includes the following:
- Mini-Ductor Venom HP handheld induction heater
- 3 basic coils: (1) 7/8″ Pre-Formed Coil, (1) U-Form Coil and (1) Bearing Buddy Coil
- Rugged plastic carrying case
- Operator manual
- 2-year manufacturer’s warranty
For more information, visit www.theinductor.com.