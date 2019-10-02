News/Induction Innovations
ago

Induction Innovations Launches Venom HP Heater

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

BASE USA Reintroducing Accu-Turn To US Market

CARDONE Launches Technical Video Competition For Cash Prize

MAHLE Aftermarket Launches 'X Marks The Spot' Heavy Duty Engine Kit Promotion

Induction Innovations Launches Venom HP Heater

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Shelf Stock GT-R 1L Stroker PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

Honda Tech Tip: Low Tire Pressure And TPMS Indicator On After Recent Tire Replacement

Alliance Takes The Hill At Auto Care Association's Legislative Summit

BBB Industries Releases 7 EPAS Training Videos In Its Digital Training Portal

MAHLE Aftermarket Kicks Off Fourth Tier Of '7 Reasons' Promotion With Chance To Win 'Get To The 'Start'ing Line!' Grand Prize Package

GM Tech Tip: Power Steering Fluid Leak At Reservoir Or Reservoir Connection

Induction Innovations, Inc. recently announced the launch of Venom HP: the fourth generation of the Mini-Ductor handheld induction heater. The Venom HP will start shipping in the U.S. and Canada during the first quarter of 2020.

The Venom HP is part of the Mini-Ductor Series that allows users to release hardware from corrosion or thread lock compounds in a matter of seconds, without the dangers of an open flame. The Mini-Ductor Venom HP offers more power than any other Mini-Ductor, making the Venom HP the highest powered Mini-Ductor available.

“Venom HP’s feature set includes a bold new color along with maximum power available from a 120v/15amp line, with a heavy duty 18-amp cord to deliver the needed current to its new circuit design,” said Tom Gough, president of Induction Innovations. “The new Venom HP allows users to heat larger metal fasteners and components faster than ever before.”

Applications

Venom HP uses include releasing the following:

  • ABS sensors
  • Bearings
  • Brake bleeder nuts
  • Corroded exhaust
  • Decals/graphics
  • Fuel tank straps
  • Inline connectors
  • Manifold bolts
  • O2 sensors
  • Seat belt bolts
  • Steering/suspension components
  • Tie rod sleeves/ends
  • Truck bed bolts
  • U-bolts

Kit Contents

The Mini-Ductor Venom HP includes the following:

  • Mini-Ductor Venom HP handheld induction heater
  • 3 basic coils: (1) 7/8″ Pre-Formed Coil, (1) U-Form Coil and (1) Bearing Buddy Coil
  • Rugged plastic carrying case
  • Operator manual
  • 2-year manufacturer’s warranty

For more information, visit www.theinductor.com.

Show Full Article