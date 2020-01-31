Connect with us

Induction Innovations Launches Highest Powered Mini-Ductor

Safely and rapidly heat hardware without a flame.
Induction Innovations, Inc. announces the launch of Venom HP: the fourth generation and the highest powered Mini-Ductor handheld induction heater. The Venom HP will start shipping in the U.S. and Canada during the first quarter of 2020.

The Venom HP is part of the Mini-Ductor series that allows users to release hardware from corrosion or thread lock compounds in a matter of seconds, without the dangers of an open flame. The Mini-Ductor Venom HP offers more power than any other Mini-Ductor, making the Venom HP the highest powered Mini-Ductor available.

“Venom HP’s feature set includes a bold new color along with maximum power available from a 120v/15amp line, with a heavy duty 18-amp cord to deliver the needed current to its new circuit design,” said Tom Gough, president of Induction Innovations. “The new Venom HP allows users to heat larger metal fasteners and components faster than ever before.”

Applications

Venom HP uses include releasing the following:

  • ABS sensors
  • Bearings
  • Brake bleeder nuts
  • Corroded exhaust
  • Decals/graphics
  • Fuel tank straps
  • Inline connectors
  • Manifold bolts
  • O2 sensors
  • Seat belt bolts
  • Steering/suspension components
  • Tie rod sleeves/ends
  • Truck bed bolts
  • U-bolts

Kit Contents

The Mini-Ductor Venom HP includes the following:

  • Mini-Ductor Venom HP handheld induction heater
  • 3 basic coils: (1) 7/8″ Pre-Formed Coil, (1) U-Form Coil and (1) Bearing Buddy Coil
  • Rugged plastic carrying case
  • Operator manual
  • 2-year manufacturer’s warranty

For more info: theinductor.com.

