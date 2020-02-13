IMR Inc. Publishes Top Challenges For Shops, Techs

IMR Inc. , a full-service automotive market research firm, has released its latest findings on the top challenges for independent repair shops and technicians in 2020.

Shop owners and technicians reported that for 2020, they see some of their biggest challenges being finding time for hands-on training, staying up-to-date with diagnostic advancements and vehicle technology, and finding qualified and motivated technicians to work in the shop.

Of shop owners who said that staying up-to-date with vehicle diagnostic technology was a major concern, only 18 percent of shops with one to three bays agreed, compared to 37.1 percent of shops with four to seven bays. 38.3 percent of shops with eight or more bays also said that this was a major challenge.

29.2 percent of shop owners said that finding high quality technicians who are reliable and knowledgeable is another challenge that they will face in 2020. Additionally, 17.5 percent of shop owners said that they face challenges in finding technicians with the in-demand skills needed to service all types of vehicles, from older models to the newest hybrid and electric applications.

Overall, 31.1 percent of shops see keeping up with emerging and current advancements in vehicle technology as a major challenge for the new year, with 16.6 percent of those respondents also stating that higher part prices are an additional challenge for the shop.