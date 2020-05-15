Connect with us

News

IMR: Disruption Affecting Repair Shop Purchasing Behavior

 

on

Independent repair shops have seen a large drop in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place restrictions. Some shops are faring better than others, some are more optimistic than others but there is still a lot of uncertainty amongst shops. Since the March orders to shelter-in-place and the resulting significant drop in miles driven, the industry has adapted the supply chain to adjust for the lack of demand. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Click here to view the latest report from IMR research to see what independent repair shops are experiencing.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

NGK Wins 2020 Advance Auto Parts Receivers Choice Award

DRIVE Announces #DriveTogether Initiative

Lucas Oil Supports Local Communities, Frontline Workers

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Wrap Up Sweepstakes

Advertisement

on

IMR: Disruption Affecting Repair Shop Purchasing Behavior

on

SMP Announces Launch Of New SMP Cares Website

on

CARDONE Wins 2 ACPN Data Excellence Awards

on

Gates Donates More Than $535,000 To COVID-19 Response
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: IMR: Disruption Affecting Repair Shop Purchasing Behavior

News: SMP Announces Launch Of New SMP Cares Website

News: CARDONE Wins 2 ACPN Data Excellence Awards

Video: VIDEO: What Wears Inside A Decoupler Pulley?

News: Gates Donates More Than $535,000 To COVID-19 Response

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect