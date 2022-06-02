 Improve Diagnostic Skills By Listening Better
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Improve Diagnostic Skills By Listening Better

on

Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines

on

Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis

on

Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics
Advertisement
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Oil Filter Differences (VIDEO) Video
play

Oil Filter Differences (VIDEO)

Reducing Viruses, Allergens with Cabin Air Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

Reducing Viruses, Allergens with Cabin Air Filters (VIDEO)

Current Digital Issue

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Diagnostics

Improve Diagnostic Skills By Listening Better

Great service advisors focus 100% on the customer’s complaint and ask “when” and “where” questions.
Advertisement
 

on

The two most powerful words in a shop are “customer states.” This simple phrase has been turned into internet memes and TikTok videos. But, to a service advisor or technician, it is a phrase that is the start of all diagnostic processes.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The one trait shared by all great service advisors is that they let the customer talk. They don’t try to solve the customer’s concerns or explain what the problem might be or even how a car works. Instead, they ask questions and record the customer’s concerns. That is all.

Letting the customer talk can be challenging for service advisors who are “recovering” technicians. It is challenging because all ex-technicians want to come up with a diagnosis as quickly as possible. It is part of their flat-rate DNA. Great service advisors focus 100% on the customer’s complaint and ask “when” and “where” questions that could help a technician replicate the problem.

Rookie service advisors will say, “It could be the…” This opens you up for the follow-up question, “How much will that cost?” This sets an expectation with the customer that a repair should cost only that much, and they will usually start asking around how much that will cost at another shop.

Advertisement

The next most valuable trait of a great service advisor is they repeat the customer’s concern back to them. This establishes trust with the customer because you just reflected their words back at them. As a result, they feel like they are being taken seriously. 

You might think it is a waste of time, but repeating the customer’s complaint has significant benefits. Just try it when your partner is complaining about something you have done. Even if you disagree with their grievance, they will feel better that you might understand their plight. 

The last trait of a great service advisor is they write down all the details for the technician. These notes do not have to use complete sentences with proper grammar or even seen by the customer. Instead, you can use bullet points to document the details. Remember, repair orders are not an essay, and you are not being graded. 

Anybody can be a successful service advisor if they follow the three steps of listening, repeating and writing. Even if a service advisor or technician has a limited technical background, if they use the three steps, they will always be able to sell diagnostic labor. It is like a Jedi mind trick.

If you are a technician, you must put every word under a microscope and not dismiss a single detail. Never assume the customer is full of crap. Remember, the owner will spend more time behind the wheel of their vehicle than you ever will.

The next step is to verify the complaint. If the problem is happening all the time, it will be easy. If the problem is intermittent, you should replicate the conditions when the complaint occurs within reason. Skipping the notes and going right for a scan tool to get the codes will often lead to misdiagnosis.

Advertisement

Great technicians will use the word “confirmed” on notes to the service writer. They do not guess that a repair will solve the initial complaint. A technician should never guess. They always confirm their diagnosis with specific tests and procedures. These tests and procedures put a tangible value on diagnostic labor charges.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Diagnostics: Rough Running GM Vehicle

Diagnostics: Lost Or Stolen Key GM Vehicles

Diagnostics: Programming Options

Diagnostics: Ford Power Steering Inoperative After Collision Damage Repair

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
UnderhoodService