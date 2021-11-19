 Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO) – UnderhoodService
Shop Owner
UnderhoodService

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO)

Contactless Payments – How Do They Work? (VIDEO)

Are Your Customers' A/C Systems Facing 'Black Death?'(VIDEO)

Never Flush A Parallel-Flow A/C Condenser (VIDEO)
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don't settle for "almost" - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured.

Webinars

Video

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO)

 

Here’s what can happen to an engine if you use this diagnostic shortcut. Sponsored by Standard Motor Products.
There is an ignition coil diagnostic method called swaptronics, and some people call it swapnostics.

This technique involves swapping coils to see if the misfire code follows the defective coil. Depending on the vehicle and the type of coil failure, it can work. But on some engines, it can damage an engine or ignition control module. Some import nameplate OEMs, including Mazda and Subaru have even issue strongly-worded TSBs advising against swapping ignition coils. It is also a procedure you will never see on a diagnostic flow chart.

In this video we cover what can happen to an engine if you use this diagnostic shortcut. 

This video is sponsored by Standard Motor Products.

UnderhoodService