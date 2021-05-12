If You’re Smart, You’ll Keep Learning

A wise man once told me, “If you’re the smartest person in the room, you should change rooms.” Luckily, I know how to listen to those in the room who MAY have some answers.

Leaders who are adept at making things happen for their families, their communities, and their businesses are open to receiving ideas from anyone and anywhere. They look for every opportunity to recognize changes in their environment and, as another really smart guy said “They don’t just ride the waves of change, they make the waves that others ride.”

Those changes don’t have to be epic shifts – they can be minor adjustments in the way you currently do business. But a lot of the time, you need someone else to point out where you could stand to change.

Ask people you respect what THEY’RE seeing, what THEY’RE experiencing and what THEY’RE expecting.

Learn something – often by doing something – that helps you grow a little more from the day before.

Be restless – don’t accept the fact that you’ve been doing things the same way for too long.