IDTechEx: What Sells Electric Cars?

Tesla became the most valuable car manufacturer for many reasons – from glamour to having the longest-range vehicles. A new report from IDTechEx, titled “Electric Vehicles: Land, Sea and Air 2021-2041,” gives the big picture.

A long-range battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sells for 60% of its original price after three years but a short range one retrieves only 20% regardless of purchase price. Indeed, Tesla does not sell cheap. Consider the United Kingdom.

The CEO of the UK motor trade association SMMT recently warned, “Just as the automotive industry is accelerating the introduction of the latest electrified vehicles, it faces the double whammy of a coronavirus second wave and the possibility of leaving the EU without a deal.”

He warned that electric vehicles could become more expensive under a no-deal Brexit, canceling out government incentives designed to tempt buyers into zero-emission vehicles. World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs would add £2,800 to the cost of electric vehicles. This would largely negate the government’s plug-in car grant, which sees electric vehicle buyers save £3,000 off the original price, he noted. Wrong emphasis. Tesla succeeds regardless of tariffs. The European car industry can do the same.

The UK will benefit from trade deals being signed from Ukraine to Japan and maybe something will happen with the European Union but that is not key to the success of the UK Motor industry. It is making what is wanted in the light of tightening zero-emission legislation across the world, including in the UK. Having brought forward its ICE ban from 2040 to 2035 earlier this year, the UK Government is now likely to make that 2030. A large number of Conservative members of Parliament support the call. So does a coalition of fleet operators and the political opposition. The European Union, a global leader in emissions legislation, is also reviewing its position in this respect.