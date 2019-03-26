News/Vintage Wires
ago

IDIDIT’s Vintage Wires Launches New Website

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Robinair Releases A/C System Capacity Database Updates For A/C Recovery Machines In North America

ProMAXX Tool Introduces Ford PowerPull Oil Tube Extractor

Icahn Automotive Expands 'Race To 2026' Program At Philadelphia Lincoln Tech

Gary Townsend Named Winner Of Mitchell 1 'Shift Into High Gear' Facebook Sweepstakes

MAHLE Service Solutions Releases Next Generation Of ArcticPRO A/C Handling Systems For R134a And R1234yf Refrigerants

Federated Member S&W Supply Celebrates 85th Anniversary

Autel Introduces Chrysler 12+8 OBDII Connector Cable

Check Out The March Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

TechForce Foundation Celebrates Up-And-Coming Transportation Technicians With 2019 FutureTechs Rock Awards

AASA, Auto Care Association Leaders To Address Freedom Of Choice And Data Access At 2019 Vision Conference

Vintage Wires, an IDIDIT brand, has launched a revamped website with added functionality and information for customers.

The unique design of Vintage Wires allows customers to add the old-school look of classic fabric-covered ignition wires to their build while incorporating the convenience and safety of modern wiring systems, making them a popular choice for vintage racers and other classic projects.

Vintage Wires uses a proven spark-carrying technology, 7.8 mm EPDM Silicone Insulation, spiral wound suppression core and a lacquered cotton braid covering. Universal Ignition Cable Kits are available for four-, six- and eight-cylinder applications. Boots, terminals, dialectric grease and installation instructions also are included. 

The updated website allows classic enthusiasts shop the company’s complete line of classic ignition cables at retail prices and/or locate Vintage Wires dealers near them.

“We are pleased to offer our valued customers around the globe added options and convenience when it comes to placing their orders, while maintaining our commitment to dozens of brick-and-mortar locations throughout the continental United States,” said Trever Cornwell of IDIDIT.

Vintage Wires was acquired in 2017 by custom steering column maker IDIDIT, blending the two companies’ missions to bring modern technology and convenience to classic vehicles while maintaining the original aesthetics.

Show Full Article