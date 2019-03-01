Icahn Automotive To Offer Scholarships For Future Automotive Technicians



Icahn Automotive Group LLC, which owns and operates Pep Boys, AAMCO and Precision Tune Auto Care, has announced it will award scholarships for the 2019-’20 school year to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians. The scholarship program is part of Icahn Automotive’s recently announced “Race to 2026” initiative that aims to increase the number of trained technicians and help fill an industry-wide talent gap projected to grow to 46,000 over the next seven years.

“The Icahn Automotive scholarship program represents an additional level of investment in the future of our industry and the people that power it,” said Icahn Automotive CEO Dan Ninivaggi. “Supporting students who have an interest in the skilled trades is essential to ensuring we have enough qualified professionals ready to service customer vehicles for decades to come.”

Icahn Automotive awarded the first scholarship at its Race to 2026 launch event earlier this month at NASCAR Technical Institute. Jonathan Fanstill, a military veteran enrolled in Universal Technical Institute’s automotive technology program, is maintaining a 4.0 grade point average and anticipated to graduate in December 2019. Fanstill was recognized for his passion for the future of the industry, his interest in learning as much as he can about evolving automotive technology and his commitment to caring for customers.

Twelve additional $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to students enrolled full- or part-time in high school, college, or trade school pursuing an automotive technician degree or certification. Applications will be accepted from March 1 through April 30, and recipients will be announced in June 2019. In addition to the application, students also are required to submit written essays or videos describing “Why I want to be a top technician” and two letters of recommendation. All applications and related materials will be reviewed by the Icahn Automotive scholarship panel, which includes technicians and other employees.

Now one of the largest service chain operators in North America, Icahn Automotive offers a broad range of industry-leading opportunities and career paths, as well as benefits such as tuition assistance, an apprenticeship program and company-sponsored certifications. To review scholarship requirements and begin the application process, visit https://www.icahnautomotive.com/scholarship.html.