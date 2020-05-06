Icahn Automotive Announces Scholarship Program

Icahn Automotive, an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company, which owns and operates leading repair and maintenance providers Pep Boys, AAMCO, Precision Tune Auto Care and RPM Automotive, will award $30,000 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year. Twelve scholarships of $2,500 each will be available to qualified students studying to become professional automotive technicians. Students can begin the application process at https://www.icahnautomotive.com/scholarship.html .

This second annual scholarship program is part of Icahn Automotive’s “Race to 2026” initiative that aims to increase the number of trained technicians and help fill an industry-wide talent gap projected to grow to 46,000over the next six years.

“Automotive technicians keep America moving, and our Find Your Drive Scholarship demonstrates the value they provide to a country that currently needs a lot more of them,” said Brian Kaner, CEO – Service. “Our Race to 2026 initiative is designed to attract more technicians to the industry and help them go further in their careers.”

The scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing an automotive technician degree or certification through a full- or part-time high school, college or trade school program. Applications will be accepted from May 4 through June 5, and recipients will be announced in late June. In addition to the application, students must meet certain academic requirements, provide a written or video essay describing “Why I want to be a top technician,” and submit two letters of recommendation. All applications and related materials will be reviewed by the Icahn Automotive scholarship committee.