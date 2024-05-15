 HVAC Heat Pumps

HVAC Heat Pumps

In theory, heat pumps can be three to four times more energy-efficient than conventional electric heaters.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Andrew Markel is the director of content for Underhood Service magazine. He has been with Babcox Media for 20 years. He is a technician and former service writer and holds several automotive certifications from ASE and ­aftermarket manufacturers.
Published:

Coming Soon to Your Shop

Initially used in buildings for heating and cooling, heat pumps are increasingly integrated into EVs, offering a more energy-efficient solution than traditional heating methods. A heat pump is a device that transfers heat from one place to another by using a small amount of external power. For EVs and hybrids, heat pumps take thermal energy from the outside air and the coolant that is warmed by the batteries charging and discharging to warm the vehicle’s cabin. This process is not only energy-efficient but extends the vehicle’s range.

Traditional resistive heating systems in EVs that generate heat by passing current through a coil in the air stream consume a significant amount of battery power, which can reduce the vehicle’s overall range. Heat pumps are more energy-efficient, consuming less battery power for heating and thus preserving the range, especially in cold weather.

In theory, heat pumps can be three to four times more energy-efficient than conventional electric heaters. This efficiency stems from their ability to move heat, rather than generate it, by converting electrical energy directly into heat.

By maintaining optimal cabin temperatures with less energy consumption, heat pumps contribute to a more comfortable driving experience. They also can be used to pre-condition the vehicle while it’s still connected to the charger, preserving battery life.

How Heat Pumps Work in Electric Vehicles

Heat pumps in EVs operate on the same basic principles as those used in residential or commercial settings. The system typically includes a compressor, condenser, expansion valve and evaporator. In heating mode, the compressor pumps refrigerant through the system, absorbing heat from the outside air and releasing it inside the vehicle. The process is reversed in cooling mode, removing heat from the car’s interior.

While the benefits are significant, integrating heat pumps into EVs presents several challenges:

  • EV designs must accommodate the additional components of a heat pump system without compromising battery space or vehicle performance.
  • Initially, heat pumps can be more expensive than traditional heating systems, though the operational savings can offset this over time.
  • Heat pumps are less efficient in extremely cold temperatures. However, technological advancements are increasingly allowing heat pumps to operate effectively in diverse climatic conditions.

As technology continues to advance, the efficiency of heat pumps is expected to improve. Innovations such as variable-speed compressors and advanced refrigerants are enhancing the performance of heat pumps across a broader range of temperatures. Additionally, with the ongoing push toward greener energy sources, the environmental benefits of heat pumps will become even more pronounced.

Integrating heat pumps into electric vehicles represents a significant step forward in the automotive industry’s quest for sustainability and efficiency. As this technology evolves, it will play a crucial role in the widespread adoption of EVs, offering enhanced comfort, improved energy efficiency, and a reduced environmental footprint, thereby supporting the global transition to cleaner transportation solutions.

