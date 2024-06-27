Hunter RX Series Scissor Lift: Harsh-Duty Option

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s 10,000-lb. RX Scissor Lift Harsh Duty Option, which features stainless steel slip plates, a zinc primer base and epoxy-filled joints to protect against salt and corrosion, LED lights for illuminating the underbody, tire inflation station, and more. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
