 Hunter RX Series Scissor Lift: Harsh-Duty Option

The RX Scissor Lift Harsh Duty Option is built for the Rust Belt with a zinc primer base and epoxy-filled joints to protect against salt and corrosion.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, speaks with Hunter Engineering service rep Rick Marzen on Hunter’s 10,000-lb. RX Scissor Lift Harsh Duty Option, which features stainless steel slip plates, a zinc primer base and epoxy-filled joints to protect against salt and corrosion, LED lights for illuminating the underbody, tire inflation station, and more. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

