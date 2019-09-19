News/Hunter Engineering Company
Hunter Produces 30,000th RX Scissor Lift Rack

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Hunter Engineering produced its 30,000th RX Scissor Lift Rack this July at its Durant, Mississippi, plant.

“We are extremely proud to reach this milestone,” said Durant plant manager Wayne Bowling. “While we know others have off-shored similar products, Hunter keeps reinvesting in our plant and our people. We are fortunate to have both dedicated employees who have contributed to Hunter’s strong manufacturing presence in the USA, and 30,000-plus customers who believe the technology, durability and value of RX racks are worth it.”

Hunter’s RX Scissor Lift family is now in it’s third generation. The first rack was produced in 2001. All of Hunter’s alignment racks have been manufactured in Durant since 1976. Today, the RX Scissor Lift Rack is available in various capacities, including 10k, 12k, 14k and 16k pounds.

