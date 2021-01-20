Hunter Is Taking IoT Tech To The Next Level

Hunter recently announced the second iteration of its HunterNet business intelligence tool: HunterNet 2, a “rooftop platform” that allows shop owners and managers to receive tire service results on one dashboard or in customized push alerts.
With HunterNet 2, shop owners can see their equipment payback in real time and track tire and alignment revenue and potential revenue. It connects with Hunter’s smart shop equipment, including its inspection and alignment equipment as well as its smart tire changers and wheel balancers.
For more information, visit hunter.com.