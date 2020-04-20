Connect with us

News

Hunter Engineering Launches New Company Website

 

on

Hunter announced that it has launched a newly redesigned company website. The new hunter.com includes a brand new layout for presenting product information, features and company news designed to enhance the customer experience.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We believe the new Hunter.com is the most fun, informative and easy-to-use site we’ve ever provided for our customers to explore Hunter products and services,” said Pete Liebetreu, vice president of marketing.

Hunter regularly refreshes its website to improve visitors’ experiences. This iteration brings more in-depth testimonials, product comparison tools, ROI calculators and industry insight content. Industry insight pieces, such as “Benefits of Wheel Alignment,” are written by Hunter experts to keep shops and their customers better informed about current industry trends.

For more information on Hunter Engineering, visit hunter.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Hunter Engineering Launches New Company Website

on

The Network Expands Online Training Offering

on

Extend ASE Certifications Remotely With Renewal App

on

ZF Partners With Detroit Sewn To Manufacture Face Masks
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Rust Release Rust Removal Liquid

Products: Ullman’s LED Magnetic Spring Claw For Hard-To-Reach Areas

News: The Network Expands Online Training Offering

News: Hunter Engineering Launches New Company Website

News: Extend ASE Certifications Remotely With Renewal App

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect