Hunter Engineering Launches New Company Website

Hunter announced that it has launched a newly redesigned company website. The new hunter.com includes a brand new layout for presenting product information, features and company news designed to enhance the customer experience.

Click Here to Read More

“We believe the new Hunter.com is the most fun, informative and easy-to-use site we’ve ever provided for our customers to explore Hunter products and services,” said Pete Liebetreu, vice president of marketing.

Hunter regularly refreshes its website to improve visitors’ experiences. This iteration brings more in-depth testimonials, product comparison tools, ROI calculators and industry insight content. Industry insight pieces, such as “Benefits of Wheel Alignment,” are written by Hunter experts to keep shops and their customers better informed about current industry trends.

For more information on Hunter Engineering, visit hunter.com.