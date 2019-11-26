Hunter Engineering Company Named 2019 SEMA Manufacturer Of The Year

From Tire Review

Hunter Engineering was named SEMA Manufacturer of the Year at the 2019 SEMA Industry Awards Banquet Nov. 7 for making “outstanding strides in the manufacturing category.”

The SEMA Manufacturer of the Year Award recipient meets rigorous criteria, including demonstrating outstanding business practices, establishing innovative processes and products, investing in the well-being of employees, exhibiting a high degree of corporate responsibility, protecting company brand equity and providing exceptional customer service to customers, SEMA officials say.

At the 2019 SEMA Show, Hunter professionals showed new and existing products to several thousand customers in attendance. The company demonstrated most of its product line at the show, including nine new products and 15 enhanced products.

“We are proud to be a part of SEMA and receive the industry’s top Manufacturer of the Year award,” said Beau Brauer, president of Hunter Engineering Company.

The SEMA Manufacturer of the Year award was established to honor a manufacturing company for outstanding contributions to the automotive industry during the past year. Blue Man Group joined this year’s SEMA banquet, mixing in short entertainment to add to the evening’s festivities.

Other winners include:

SEMA Person of the Year : Dan Kahn, Kahn Media, Inc.

: Dan Kahn, Kahn Media, Inc. SEMA Gen-III Innovator of the Year : Chris Candido, Turn 14 Distribution

: Chris Candido, Turn 14 Distribution SEMA Rep Agency of the Year : Kunzman & Associates

: Kunzman & Associates SEMA Warehouse Distributor of the Year: AllPro Distributing