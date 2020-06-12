Connect with us

Hunter Announces New Summer Offers For All Markets

 

Shops can install any combination of Hunter equipment and pay no interest for 12 months on orders over $10,000. Additionally, shops have a 24-month option for 1.9% interest and even 60 months at 5.79%.

Hunter also has a Quick Check Drive upgrade offer for a fast installation quick pit at no-charge; a $4,500 value, when purchasing both an alignment and tire inspection system. Customers can maximize their service drive with minimal downtime when taking advantage of this offer.

For more information on these limited time offers, customers are encouraged to visit hunter.com/summer-offers or reach out to their respective Hunter representative.

Hunter Engineering Company is a manufacturer of alignment systems, wheel and tire service, brake service and inspection lane equipment. Hunter equipment is approved and used by vehicle manufacturers, automobile and truck dealers, tire dealers and service facilities around the world.

For additional information, visit hunter.com.

