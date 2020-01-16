Connect with us

‘How To Train Your Team’ DRIVE Workshop Coming February 24th, 25th

 

DRIVE CEO and Owner, Bill Kilpatrick, will be premiering his 2-day workshop, HOW TO TRAIN YOUR TEAM, February 24th-25th. Designed and created by Mr. Kilpatrick, the workshop will specifically address the fundamental management issue of how to effectively train team members. DRIVE clients who attend will gain the skills and confidence to educate their employees using a range of proven tactics and techniques.

“One of the most important things that I’ll be teaching is how training can be used as a change agent in your business,” says Mr. Kilpatrick. “I’ll be handing attendees the knowledge and motivation to learn what’s needed in order to not just survive, but create the brightest possible future,” adds Mr. Kilpatrick.

Over the 2-day event, attendees will acquire a deep understanding of:
–  The tools needed to properly engage and encourage team member learning.

–  The different methods of learning and how to use those methods to train your team.

–  Best communication methods to ensure clarity and simplifications.

–  How to identify the different stages of learning.

–  How to create a successful training program that will result in a high ROI. In addition to learning about these training methods and more, attendees will participate in interactive and practical exercises throughout the Workshop. DRIVE client and Top 20 member, Dan Antonelli of Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive in Grand Junction, CO says, “I’m looking forward to Bill’s upcoming workshop – HOW TO TRAIN YOUR TEAM.” Mr. Antonelli adds, “I know I’ll walk away with a training game plan that I can start to implement right away.” HOW TO TRAIN YOUR TEAM will be an educational, informative and engaging don’t miss 2-day event.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Carolyn Gray 818.863.1077 or email [email protected]

