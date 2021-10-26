 How To Handle An Aging (Vehicle) Population - Video
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

How To Handle An Aging (Vehicle) Population - Video

on

Determining When You Should Replace Wipers (VIDEO)

on

Handling A Car That Won't Start (Video)

on

ASE C1 Service Advisor Test Highlights - Communications Skills (VIDEO)
Auto Pros on the Road banner
ACDelco TV Series Banner
Selecting The Correct ACDelco Spark Plug (VIDEO)

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter And Alternators

High underhood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

Determining When You Should Replace Wipers (VIDEO) Video
play

Determining When You Should Replace Wipers (VIDEO)

Handling A Car That Won't Start (Video) Video
play

Handling A Car That Won't Start (Video)

Current Digital Issue

October 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

How To Handle An Aging (Vehicle) Population – Video

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Drivers – and cars – are changing. Here’s how you can reach them. This video is presented by BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY.
Advertisement

They’re older, they’re moving less and the creaks and groans when they move around are louder than ever. No, not your customer base – it’s what they’re driving.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Your customers’ vehicles are rapidly turning into an aging population and they‘re counting on you to keep them moving. That means a regular checkup and complete health report is critical.

The average vehicle on the road is well over 11 years old – and that was true BEFORE Covid. It’s your role as a service professional to proactively make sure owners know all the issues that aging presents. Brake lines can start to go bad; bushings and other suspension parts can crack or deteriorate long before they start making a tell-tale noise; and insulation straps around metal gas tanks can retain moisture and cause corrosion on the tank that can lead to a fuel leak.

Advertisement

With aging vehicles, it’s especially important for your shop to compile and communicate a wear history. Note those parts that are at risk of becoming major problems, with photographic evidence. If you tell the customer “those brake lines are rusting out,” or “that leakage will soon become a drip,” you’ll prepare them for the repair down the road and assure them you’re not trying to put one over on them. By becoming a “partner” in the vehicle’s maintenance, you can further build trust and loyalty.

Not only will all this translate to more and repeat business, it will lead to positive reviews, and whether or not your shop is all-in on digital marketing, know that online reviews matter. Indeed, today’s “word of mouth” recommendation is largely found on Google Reviews, Yelp, and social media. – even WITH an aging population.

Advertisement

Customers and the way they drive have changed, and it’s not going back to the old way. At the same time, consumers are under unprecedented assault by such issues as COVID, politics and how their kids are being educated. In this environment, shop owners can’t expect drivers to make their vehicles a priority. By being proactive rather than reactive, by reaching customers on the mobile devices where they live, you can cut through their other concerns and keep revenue flowing.

This video is presented by BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Texting Customers, Managing Expectations (Video)

Video: Understanding Dual Mass Flywheels (VIDEO)

Video: VIDEO: Understanding How Dual Clutch Systems Operate

Video: Replace All Timing-Chain Components At The Same Time (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService