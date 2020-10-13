How To Capture The Real Value Of A Virtual AAPEX Experience

AAPEX’s annual in-person gathering has gone virtual in 2020. While some mourn the disruption to the industry, Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach says there is real value to be captured from the virtual gathering. Together with ShopOwner editor Doug Kaufman, Vic provides a to-do list for making the most of the technical training sessions and product introductions scheduled for Nov. 3rd-5th. Go to aapexshow.com for more information.