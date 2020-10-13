Connect with us

Podcasts

How To Capture The Real Value Of A Virtual AAPEX Experience

There is real value to be captured from the virtual technical training sessions and product introductions for Nov. 3rd-5th.

Advertisement
 

on

AAPEX’s annual in-person gathering has gone virtual in 2020. While some mourn the disruption to the industry, Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach says there is real value to be captured from the virtual gathering. Together with ShopOwner editor Doug Kaufman, Vic provides a to-do list for making the most of the technical training sessions and product introductions scheduled for Nov. 3rd-5th. Go to aapexshow.com for more information.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Episode 1 of the Talking Shop with Shop Owner Podcast: Hosting Successful Car Care Clinics

Podcasts: Podcast: LSPI and Why Oil Specs are Changing

Podcasts: Underhood Service Podcast: Turbocharger Tech Season 1, Episode 2

Engine: Podcast: Gasket Technology and Keeping an Engine Leak Free

Advertisement

on

How To Capture The Real Value Of A Virtual AAPEX Experience

on

How The Virtual AAPEX Experience Will Make You More Successful

on

Servicing and Maintaining Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

on

Underhood Service Podcast: Understanding and Inspecting Engine Air Filters and Cabin Air Filters (Season 1, Episode 4)
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Replacement Spark Selection

Podcasts: How To Capture The Real Value Of A Virtual AAPEX Experience

Video: VIDEO: Understanding The Driver Bill Of Rights

Products: Brighten Dark Work Zones With Ullman’s 3 SMD LED Work Lights

News: Hendrick And Childress To Develop Common Chevrolet Engine

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect