How The Virtual AAPEX Experience Will Make You More Successful

In this podcast you’ll find out the benefits and opportunities presented at this year’s Virtual AAPEX Experience Nov. 3-5!

Although AAPEX had to cancel its in person event this year, the Virtual AAPEX Experience will take place from Nov. 3rd-5th. With a focus on the Service Professional, the experience will feature dozens of training sessions and the opportunity for shop owners, service advisors and technicians to meet with exhibitors to learn more about the products and services for their shops. Go to aapexshow.com for more information. Doug Kaufman, editor of ShopOwner, talks with Vic Tarasik from Shop Owner Coach about the benefits and opportunities presented at this year’s Virtual AAPEX Experience.

