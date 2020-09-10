Connect with us

Opinion

How Often Is Lift Maintenance Needed?

Find out the minimum you should do monthly for most two-post and four-post lifts.
Advertisement
 

on

Even the most rugged, low-maintenance lifts need attention from time-to-time. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Give your lift a once-over every day before you use it, checking the safety devices, operating controls, lift arms and all moving parts to make sure everything is functioning properly. Look for breakage, excessive wear or other conditions that may affect its performance. Be sure to check your adapters — it’s critical to your safety that they’re not damaged, missing their rubber pads or excessively worn.

Keep an eye and an ear out for any unusual sounds or issues when using your lift. If something doesn’t seem right, stop using the lift until you can get it checked out. Never use a lift if any component is broken or damaged or if you see signs of an oil leak. Call a lift service professional.

Your owner’s manual should lay out the specific maintenance requirements for your lift, but for an overview, here’s the minimum you should do monthly for most two-post and four-post lifts.


Monthly Checklist

• Visually inspect all moving parts and all cables for signs of excessive wear.

• Check all arm adjusting locks to make sure they’re operating properly.

• Check all cable connections, bolts and pins to ensure proper mounting and torque.

• Visually inspect safety locks for proper operation.

• Lubricate posts with grease if required.

• Lubricate locking latch shafts. Push the latch handle/release arm several times for oil to penetrate the pivot points.

• Inspect all anchor bolts and tighten if necessary.

• Check all posts to make sure they are square and plumb. 

• Inspect all pivot arm pins to ensure they are properly secure.

• Check cable tension and adjust if necessary.

• If the lift is equipped with an overhead micro-switch, make sure it is operating correctly.

• Check the equalizer cable tension and adjust per the owner’s manual if needed.

• Replace any missing or damaged caution, warning or safety-related decals. You can order new ones from your lift manufacturer.

If cement anchor bolts are loose or any lift component is found to be defective, do not use the lift. Call a qualified lift service professional to repair it. Never put a lift back into operation until all faulty parts have been replaced with genuine OEM replacement parts.

Advertisement

Finally, always keep your lift and its components clean.

Courtesy of BendPak

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Opinion: Does Your Management Software Put You In The Driver’s Seat?

Opinion: Automotive/Medical Industry Partnerships Nothing New

Opinion: Car Movies To Transport You Away From Quarantine

Opinion: Looking For The Positive Side Of The COVID-19 Crisis

Advertisement

on

How Often Is Lift Maintenance Needed?

on

Don’t Take Yourself Out Of The Game Before It Begins

on

Could COVID-19 Cause ‘Cash for Clunkers’ Comeback?

on

Killing Covid-19 With Reflashing
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: 360-Degree Part Photos Added To GMB.net

News: NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Saturday Night

Products: SMP Releases 245 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

News: Mitchell 1 And Elite Host Free Webinar Series

Diagnostics: Differentials And Diagnostics

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect