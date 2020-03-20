Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Spray & Stay Grease

Hot Shot’s Secret Spray & Stay Grease is an aerosolized synthetic grease that can be sprayed on a variety surfaces, including metal, paint, rubber and plastic, and will not drip or run. It is ideal for home or commercial use to protect moving parts and machinery from sticking or binding. Its thick formula makes it easy to spray on vertical surfaces like doors without making a mess. Spray & Stay Grease provides long-lasting lubrication and protection while being resistant to water washout and will not dry out, gum on equipment, separate or bleed.

For automotive, suggested uses include engine assemblies, gears, winches and axles. It is not harmful to plastic, rubber or painted surfaces. Spray & Stay Grease has an operating temperature range of -80° to 400°F and comes with a 100% money back guarantee.

For complete laboratory test results and more information on Hot Shot’s Secret’s industrial performance fuel and oil additives and specialty oils, visit hotshotsecret.com.