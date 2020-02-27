Connect with us

Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Never Rust Lubricant

Never Rust protects any metal surface up to 20 times longer than competing brands, according to LSI.
Hot Shot’s Secret Never Rust Lubricant is a new multi-purpose, 100% synthetic spray lubricant designed to protect metal parts from rust and corrosion significantly longer than competitive brands. Formulated by Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI), manufacturer of Hot Shot’s Secret high-performance oils and additives, Never Rust protects any metal surface up to 20 times longer than competing brands, according to LSI. It is ideal for use on metal nuts and bolts, cables and chains, metal tools, automotive parts, door hinges, locks and much more.  

Lubrication Specialties says it waited to introduce this product until test results showed a significant improvement in rust protection results. Tested against 13 well-known spray lubricants for corrosion prevention using a Salt Fog Chamber test (ASTM Method B-117), results demonstrated that Never Rust Lubricant prevented rust 20 times longer than even the top brand – a total of 2,700 hours within the salt fog chamber. Engineered to be effective in extreme temperatures with an operating temperature range of -65° to 300°F, Never Rust can be used in any climate or for any metal application, according to LSI – automotive, industrial, marine, powersports, agriculture or heavy-duty. It can be used for any application at home or in a professional repair facility where long-term protection from rust and corrosion is needed.

Highly resistant to water washout, it will not dry out, separate or bleed on equipment, the company says. Never Rust Lubricant is backed by a 100% money back guarantee.  

In addition to rust prevention, Never Rust can be used to remove gummy labels, tape or stickers and is compatible to use with most seals, except for EDPM rubber. 

For complete laboratory test results and more information on Hot Shot’s Secret’s engine lubrication products, performance fuel and oil additives and specialty oils visit hotshotsecret.com. To speak directly with a Hot Shot’s Secret highly qualified technician, call toll free 800-341-6516.

