Connect with us

Products

Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

The new Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System is for the Ford 6.0 and 6.4-liter Ford Powerstroke engine.
Advertisement
 

on

Hot Shot’s Secret’s new quick-install Frantz Bypass Filter System for the Ford 6.0 and 6.4 Liter Ford Powerstroke installs in five minutes and removes up to 96% of all wear particles from engine oil for improved engine protection, engine life and extended oil drain intervals. The purpose of the Frantz Filter System is to deliver an endless supply of clean oil to your engine. By filtering a controlled percentage of oil at a time, the Frantz Filter System can filter oil more than ten times finer than an OEM filter – as fine as 2 microns, to keep oil consistently in a like-new state, said the company.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The custom system includes a Frantz filter, an oil filter cap, an oil-fill cap, a gasket and two quick-release pre-made stainless-steel braided hose lines. With this system, there is no major assembly required – just tighten fittings to install. The only tools needed for installation are a 9/16 wrench and a crescent wrench. The base mounts to the truck with powerful magnets for a no-drill installation.

“As with all the products we manufacture here at Hot Shot’s Secret,” said LSI Brand Marketing Specialist Eric Trimble, “this product was developed because we recognized a need in the automotive industry that needed to be filled. No one else offers a pre-made by-pass filter kit. The ability to provide all components necessary for a quick and easy installation was our goal. We knew the oil filtration process of our Frantz Filter System was world-class, filtering oil more than 10 times finer than an OEM filter, so we wanted installation to be equally as easy and effective. While we started with the 6.0 and 6.4 L Powerstroke, we have plans to extend the quick installation feature to our other model-specific Frantz Filter kits soon.” For more information on Hot Shot’s Secret’s 6.0 and 6.4L Ford Powerstroke Frantz Quick-Install Bypass Filter System click here. To view how to install, review this video.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Debuts New Features

Mitchell 1 Offers New Lift Point Quick Link in ProDemand

New Mac Tools Macsimizer HD Tool Storage

New Exhaust Gas Diagnostic Kit With Software To Analyze

Advertisement

on

Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

on

OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

on

Blue Streak Truck Applications Support Delivery Trucks

on

JASPER Expands Chrysler 3.6L Pentastar Engine Offering
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Opinion: Automotive/Medical Industry Partnerships Nothing New

Video: VIDEO: A/C Compressor Replacement On Belt Drive Restoration

News: Check Out The May Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

Products: OTC Adds Four New Engine Adapter Plates To Product Line

Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Products

WIX Filters Introduces Mobile Catalog

Products

Bosch Engineers Innovate 95-Year-Old Sun Visor

Products

BorgWarner Introduces Twin Scroll Turbocharger

Products

Snap-on Introduces New Pliers For Pros
Connect