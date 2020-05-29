Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces Frantz Bypass Oil Filter System

Hot Shot’s Secret ’s new quick-install Frantz Bypass Filter System for the Ford 6.0 and 6.4 Liter Ford Powerstroke installs in five minutes and removes up to 96% of all wear particles from engine oil for improved engine protection, engine life and extended oil drain intervals. The purpose of the Frantz Filter System is to deliver an endless supply of clean oil to your engine. By filtering a controlled percentage of oil at a time, the Frantz Filter System can filter oil more than ten times finer than an OEM filter – as fine as 2 microns, to keep oil consistently in a like-new state, said the company.

The custom system includes a Frantz filter, an oil filter cap, an oil-fill cap, a gasket and two quick-release pre-made stainless-steel braided hose lines. With this system, there is no major assembly required – just tighten fittings to install. The only tools needed for installation are a 9/16 wrench and a crescent wrench. The base mounts to the truck with powerful magnets for a no-drill installation.

“As with all the products we manufacture here at Hot Shot’s Secret,” said LSI Brand Marketing Specialist Eric Trimble, “this product was developed because we recognized a need in the automotive industry that needed to be filled. No one else offers a pre-made by-pass filter kit. The ability to provide all components necessary for a quick and easy installation was our goal. We knew the oil filtration process of our Frantz Filter System was world-class, filtering oil more than 10 times finer than an OEM filter, so we wanted installation to be equally as easy and effective. While we started with the 6.0 and 6.4 L Powerstroke, we have plans to extend the quick installation feature to our other model-specific Frantz Filter kits soon.” For more information on Hot Shot’s Secret’s 6.0 and 6.4L Ford Powerstroke Frantz Quick-Install Bypass Filter System click here. To view how to install, review this video.