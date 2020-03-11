Connect with us

Products

Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces  Gray Diamond Euro Engine Oil

Gray Diamond Euro is safe for both diesel and gasoline emissions equipment.
Advertisement
 

on

Hot Shot’s Secret now offers a 100% Synthetic Euro Spec Engine Oil in two viscosities – 5W-30 and 5W-40.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Hot Shot’s Secret Gray Diamond Euro Oil, manufactured from only Group III base oils and infused with patented FR3 Nano Technology and a high performance additive package, was developed to keep today’s high performance Euro manufactured vehicles operating at peak performance with longer drain intervals possible.

Hot Shot’s Secret FR3 Friction Reducer, developed first as friction-reducing oil additive, harnesses the power of nano carbons to reduce shearing and wear; allowing the oil to maintain film strength even under extreme temperatures. With unsurpassed film strength, oxidation and thermal stability not available from competitive brands, Gray Diamond Euro increases horsepower and fuel economy with gains– up to 3%, providing long-lasting wear protection and a clean engine. Gray Diamond Euro Engine Oil also improves cold starting and noticeably reduces noise and vibration.

In keeping with European required motor oil specs that protects sensitive emissions equipment, Gray Diamond Euro is safe for both diesel and gasoline emissions equipment.  Hot Shot’s Secret Gray Diamond Euro Oil is recommended for any vehicle where a mid-SAPS (Sulfated Ash, Phosphorus, Sulfur) oil is specified by the manufacturer. Typical applications include popular models of Porsche, Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi and more.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Hot Shot's Secret Introduces  Gray Diamond Euro Engine Oil

on

Rain-X Wins 2020 'Product Of The Year' Award

on

Cloyes Expands Timing Chain Water Pump Kit Line

on

Less Mess And More Precision With B'laster ProStraw
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Electronically Controlled Thermostats

News: WD-40 Brand Partners With Habitat For Humanity

Products: Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces  Gray Diamond Euro Engine Oil

Products: Rain-X Wins 2020 ‘Product Of The Year’ Award

News: Red Line Synthetic Oil Opens Sponsorship Program

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Products

Snap-on Introduces New Pliers For Pros

Products

WIX Filters Introduced 380 New Parts In 2019

Products

Lisle Drill Template Removes Broken Exhaust Manifold Bolts

Products

Bosch Engineers Innovate 95-Year-Old Sun Visor
Connect