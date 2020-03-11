Hot Shot’s Secret Introduces  Gray Diamond Euro Engine Oil

Click Here to Read More

Hot Shot’s Secret Gray Diamond Euro Oil, manufactured from only Group III base oils and infused with patented FR3 Nano Technology and a high performance additive package, was developed to keep today’s high performance Euro manufactured vehicles operating at peak performance with longer drain intervals possible.

Hot Shot’s Secret FR3 Friction Reducer, developed first as friction-reducing oil additive, harnesses the power of nano carbons to reduce shearing and wear; allowing the oil to maintain film strength even under extreme temperatures. With unsurpassed film strength, oxidation and thermal stability not available from competitive brands, Gray Diamond Euro increases horsepower and fuel economy with gains– up to 3%, providing long-lasting wear protection and a clean engine. Gray Diamond Euro Engine Oil also improves cold starting and noticeably reduces noise and vibration.

In keeping with European required motor oil specs that protects sensitive emissions equipment, Gray Diamond Euro is safe for both diesel and gasoline emissions equipment. Hot Shot’s Secret Gray Diamond Euro Oil is recommended for any vehicle where a mid-SAPS (Sulfated Ash, Phosphorus, Sulfur) oil is specified by the manufacturer. Typical applications include popular models of Porsche, Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Audi and more.