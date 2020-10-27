Hot Shot’s Secret Blue Diamond G56 Severe-Duty Transmission Fluid

Hot Shot’s Secret has introduced a new addition to its Blue Diamond Severe-Duty Transmission Fluid family. Now joining their Multi-Vehicle ATF and Ford Type F & Allison C4 is an all new formula— Blue Diamond G56 6-Speed Manual Transmission Fluid , specially formulated to resolve problems associated with the Mercedes-Benz built G56 6-speed manual transmissions, which are commonly found in newer Dodge Ram trucks.

Blue Diamond G56, while developed specifically for G56 manual transmissions, meets the specifications for any application where a SAE 50 manual transmission fluid is needed, including any demanding street, towing or heavy-duty application.

Hot Shot’s Secret Blue Diamond G56 transmission fluid resolves many of the issues that have plagued the G56 6-speed manual transmission, such as rough shifting, excessive rollover noise and vibration and high operating temperatures. The G56 manual transmission is commonly found in 2005-2018 Dodge Ram trucks and various Mercedes-Benz vehicles. While Mopar ATF+4 fluid is commonly used as the transmission fluid for these vehicles, it was not specifically developed for the G56 transmission.

Hot Shot’s Secret’s new formula is based on 100% poly-a-olefin (PAO) Group IV and high-quality Group V synthetic oils and is infused with FR3 Nano Technology, an extreme pressure additive package and special friction modifiers. This allows for improved shifting, lower operating temperatures and improved wear protection. Blue Diamond G56 also provides increased oxidation resistance, thermal stability and protects against deposit and sludge build-up more than competitors.

Hot Shot’s Secret R&D Technical Director, Aaron Darnell says, “We were approached by a few customers at the races that had complaints of noise and difficulty in shifting with their G56 manual transmissions. The issues seem to intensify with an aftermarket flywheel, clutch and increased power. We knew we could develop a high-quality fluid that would solve these customers’ G56 issues, we just needed to nail down the formula. We formulated a few different versions and sent them out for 3rd party lab testing. Once we determined which formula performed best in the lab in terms of wear protection, oxidation resistance, etc. we were ready to move to real-world testing.”