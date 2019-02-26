News/Holley
ago

Hooker BlackHeart Releases Dodge Charger And Challenger, And Chrysler 300 Shorty Headers

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Holley announces the release of Hooker BlackHeart Dodge Charger and Challenger, and Chrysler 300 Shorty Headers. Created specifically for these applications, they deliver maximum gains of 14.7 horsepower and 15.7 foot-pounds of torque on the dyno. They’re up to 50 percent (16 pounds) lighter than ordinary stock exhaust manifolds and made of 18-gauge mandrel bent 304 stainless steel for factory-like fitment and maximum performance, said the company.

These headers feature 1-7/8” primary tubes and true mitered merge collectors that maximize exhaust velocity and scavenging while reducing turbulence. They’re completely hand-welded, ready to bolt on with no modifications or fabrication required, compatible with factory oxygen sensors and catalytic converters, and come complete with all the necessary fasteners for a fast, easy installation.

