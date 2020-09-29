Hooker Blackheart Introduces LT Turbo Exhaust Manifolds

The Gen-V LT platform is gaining popularity as a performance engine. Hooker Blackheart wants to make installing a power adder easier than ever with its new LT turbo manifolds. Featuring a ductile iron construction, they are designed to tuck tightly against the engine block while still allowing room for spark plug access.

Holley’s new LT Turbo Exhaust Manifolds provide a simple and effective way to add a turbo to a LT powered car or truck. These turbo manifolds are made from ductile iron, which is more durable and retains more heat than fabricated headers (aiding turbo efficiency). Their compact design allows for better fitment in multiple applications and better spark plug access than many fabricated headers do, said the company.

These manifolds work with most common LT swap parts (i.e. motor mounts, swap oil pan, and accessory drive systems) and provide the basic building blocks needed to complete a custom turbo system for a GM LT engine.

For more information, visit: Blackheart LT Turbo Exhaust Manifolds.