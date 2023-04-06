Honda, Ascend Elements Partner on EV Battery Materials

Ascend Elements, a U.S.-based battery recycling and engineered materials company, has entered into an agreement with Honda Motor Co. to collaborate on the stable procurement of recycled lithium-ion battery materials for Honda electric vehicles in North America.

“Honda is aiming for ‘zero environmental impact’ by 2050 and sourcing recycled battery materials for its electric vehicles is a huge part of that,” said Mike O’Kronley, CEO of Ascend Elements. “We’re honored to continue our strategic relationship with Honda in North America.”

Ascend Elements has recycled used lithium-ion batteries for American Honda Motor Co. since 2021. The companies say the new agreement is an important step toward creating a closed-loop supply chain for recycled battery materials – including lithium, nickel and cobalt – leveraging the efficiencies and environmental benefits of Ascend Elements’ patented Hydro-to-Cathode direct precursor synthesis process. Ascend Elements’ commercial products include recycled lithium, nickel and cobalt, as well as sustainable cathode precursor (pCAM) and cathode active materials (CAM) – all made from used lithium-ion batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap.