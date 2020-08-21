Connect with us

Products

Holley Now Offers Coyote Oil Pan

The new design utilizes a stock Coyote engine gasket and baffle assembly to provide factory-like sealing and windage characteristics.
Advertisement
 

on

Holley’s new Coyote oil pan makes a Mustang engine swap even easier. The oil pan design maintains the oil capacity of a stock Mustang Coyote oil pan (8 qt. nominal) to ensure adequate supply in all street performance and factory-stock-type racing applications. The new design utilizes a stock Coyote engine gasket and baffle assembly to provide factory-like sealing and windage characteristics, said the company.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new low-profile front pan geometry permits Coyote engine installation on stock 1984-2004 Mustang K-members. It is compatible with Hooker Blackheart and other brand Coyote swap headers for 1979-2004 Mustangs. Constructed from zinc-plated steel, it is hand-welded for longevity and corrosion resistance. Equipped with a -10 O-ring boss (ORB) port bung at the front of the pan for easy turbo drain plumbing (fitting not included). This pan includes a proprietary pick-up tube and lower sump baffle plate.

NOTE: 1984-1995 K-members require the use of Hooker Blackheart engine mounting brackets. Works with aftermarket AJE, Maximum Motorsports and Team Z K-members for 1979-2004 Mustangs. 

For more information, visit Ford Coyote Swap Oil Pan.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Autel US Releases CAN FD Adapter For MaxiSYS, MaxiIM And MaxiCheck Tablets

Products: Red Line Synthetic Oil Expands Powersports Oil Line

Products: Dorman Announces More Than 270 New Products

Products: Sylvania Automotive Brings Advanced Dash Cameras To Market

Advertisement

on

Holley Now Offers Coyote Oil Pan

on

Aeromotive Fuel Tank And Drop-In Fuel Pump Module For GM Trucks

on

MAHLE Motorsport Adds Porsche 911 2.7L – 2.9L Piston Kits

on

Snap-on Roll Cab Lights Up Dark Storage Drawers
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Holley Now Offers Coyote Oil Pan

Products: Aeromotive Fuel Tank And Drop-In Fuel Pump Module For GM Trucks

News: ‘The Group’ Honors Top Supplier Partners

Fuel: Diesel Fuel Injectors

Engine: Performance Spark Advance: Controlling Ignition Timing Delays

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect