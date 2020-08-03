Connect with us

Holley Expands Electric Fuel Pump Lineup

Holley also re-engineered its Mighty Mite fuel pump line with two new options for 1.5-4 psi and 4-7 psi carbureted applications.
Holley has expanded its electric fuel pump lineup to include two new offerings. The 12-170 100 GPH inline pump is capable of supporting 900 HP on EFI applications and1,050 HP on carbureted applications. It is compatible with gasoline, E85 and diesel. Holley also re-engineered its Mighty Mite fuel pump line with two new options for 1.5-4 psi and 4-7 psi carbureted applications.

100 GPH Electric Inline Fuel Pump

Holley’s 100 GPH fuel pump is designed for both naturally-aspirated and forced-induction EFI vehicles. It utilizes a -10 AN female inlet and -6 AN female outlet for easy installation on new applications and/or quick replacement of existing fuel pumps.

Supporting up to 900 EFI or 1,050 carbureted HP, the pump is compatible with gasoline, E85 or diesel. A male -6 to -8 AN fitting with integral high-pressure check valve is included.

NOTE: Fuel pump is rated for use with ethanol-blended fuels, (E85/E90) and all types of gasoline, but pump life will be diminished if used with 100% ethanol fuels.

For more information on these products, click the link below.

Mighty Mite Electric Fuel Pumps

Mighty Mite pumps are designed for use on all low- and high-pressure carbureted gasoline engines and as lift pumps for diesel engines. Designed for 12-volt applications, they perform in a 1.5 -7 psi range depending on the model that you choose. Compatible with all fuels and additive, the solid-state pump design installs easily with a simple two wire hook-up. Fuel filter and installation hardware are included. They are made in the USA.

For more information on these products, click the links below.

