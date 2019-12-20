History Of Air Power

Volvo’s D5 twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine first sold in 2018 features an ingenious solution to prevent turbo lag. The PowerPulse system uses an electric-driven air compressor and pressurized air tank. The compressor fills the tank and when the engine is under hard acceleration, the air is directed into the exhaust manifold before the turbocharger.

The air spins up the exhaust turbine and increases boost on the compressor side. The tank pressurizes up to 175psi and has enough volume for two hard acceleration events. The PowerPulse system adds about 22lbs to the base of the diesel engine. Rumor has it Volvo will soon be introducing a three-cylinder gasoline engine that will make 174hp.