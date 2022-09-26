High Pressure And High Maintenance

CC:

With more than 2000 PSI on the inside and exposure to combustion pressures above 1500 PSI, a direct fuel injector does not have an easy life. A direct fuel injector is basically a solenoid operative fuel valve that allows precisely metered fuel droplets to be sprayed into the cylinder at the exact point in the crankshaft rotation.

The solenoid is activated when an electric current is passed through the fuel injector windings and pulls the pintle valve off the seat for a few thousands of a second, so fuel can be sprayed directly into the cylinder. For direct fuel injection, the voltages required might be more than 100 volts. A spring returns the pintle valve to the seat and seals off the fuel flow when the solenoid is deactivated. And inlet or basket screen is installed in the fuel injector to prevent the pintle valve from being held open by microscopic debris transported from the fuel lines or the high-pressure fuel pump.