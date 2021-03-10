Connect with us

GSX Cabinets and Chests from GEARWRENCH Optimize Tool Storage

Three new chests, each compatible with one of three new rolling tool cabinets, provide maximum storage capacity that is easy to access.
Professional automotive, industrial and MRO technicians know when a project is well thought out. The end result doesn’t just look good; it answers every question at every turn. No, “Yeah, but” about it. 

That was the motivation behind the new GSX Tool Storage products from GEARWRENCH: Three new chests, each compatible with one of three new rolling tool cabinets to provide maximum storage capacity that is easy to access.  

“The last thing we ever want to see are pros shaking their heads in disappointment, so we built our new GSX cabinets and chests for them in every sense of the word,” said Chris Coll, product manager at GEARWRENCH. “Top-shelf build quality, but also with built-in features and functionality that meet and exceed the day-to-day needs for the most demanding users. 

The GSX Tool Chests are made from 20-gauge steel for durability and strength. Gas-charged lift support struts offer easy opening and closing, and durable black foam mat liners are included for each drawer and the top storage space. The two larger chests both feature a power strip with four outlets and two USB ports with an on/off switch for convenient charging. A trigger lock system drawer release allows drawers to open and close naturally. 

The GSX Tool Cabinets roll on heavy-duty industrial casters for easy mobility around the work site. Drawers are made from 22-gauge steel and ride on ball bearing slides for exceptional load capacity and easy slide action. Finally, GEARWRENCH GSX Chests and Cabinets come in matching sizes (26-in., 36-in. and 41-in.) so they can be paired together for even more storage.  

Joining the cabinets and chests is the new 35-in. 7-Drawer GSX Series Rolling Tool Cart with Tilt Top (83246). It features a built-in charging station, auto-return sliding drawers and textured finish for durability. With more than 16,200 cubic inches of storage capacity, its compact design is even more impressive.  

For more information, visit gearwrench.com.   

