Grand Prize Winners Announced In Fisher Auto Parts ‘WOW! Earn And Win!’ Promotion



Exceeding the company’s expectations, the Fisher Auto Parts “WOW! Earn and Win!” promotion saw more participants than any other contest in Fisher’s 90-year history, and gave away more prizes as well.

In addition to awarding hundreds of prizes, including tablets, big screen TVs and cruises, Fisher will present each of its grand-prize winners with a brand new 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. This year’s winners include:

A&D Automotive of Vergennes, Vermont;

Ken’s Auto Service Center of Akron, Ohio; and

Reed’s Auto Repair LLC of Seaford, Delaware.

“We want to thank all who participated in the ‘WOW! Earn and Win!’ promotion. This was the biggest and best earn-back, giveaway program in our history and we certainly had a lot of fun presenting so many exciting prizes to so many lucky winners,” said Gary Shifflett, co-president, Fisher Auto Parts. “We are very fortunate to have such wonderful customers and we value our relationships with them. This contest served as a way to thank them for their continued support and loyalty.”

The “WOW! Earn & Win!” promotion was sponsored by Fisher Auto Parts and was held exclusively for professional installer customers. To participate, customers had to be in good standing and complete an online form that also served as an entry into all prize drawings for the duration of the promotion.

The promotion focused on select product lines each quarter, starting with brakes, including friction (SST, Silent Stop, EVS), calipers, rotors and hydraulics, as well as hub bearings, small bearing and seals, premium chassis and SRT chassis.

Purchases during the promotional period and year-over-year sales increased the chances of winning in the drawings.