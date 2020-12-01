Connect with us

Goodyear Belts Introduces Line Of Power Transmission Belts

 

Goodyear Belts, a licensee collaboration between Adventry and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, has produced a line of power transmission belts targeting the demands of multiple markets globally. The line, launched on Dec. 1, 2020, offers belts for both industrial and transportation markets.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is goodyear-belts-1-121.jpg

“We are thrilled to collaborate with such an iconic brand as Goodyear,” said Tara Cevallos, CEO of Adventry. “Customers expect a great product and that is what we will deliver, along with our outstanding service. We truly strive to put the customer first in everything that we do.”

“We are honored to be part of the incredible Goodyear heritage as we forge new relationships and product innovations,” added entrepreneur Jorge Gomariz, chairman and founder of Adventry.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is ggodyear-belts-2-121.jpg

Goodyear Belts’ new line features broad application coverage that meets or exceeds OEM specifications, refined engineering and advanced manufacturing. Belt materials for both standard and specialty belts have been designed and tested to provide dependable and durable service. For more information, visit www.goodyearbelts.com.

